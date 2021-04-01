GOP Gov. Kristi Noem’s Hot Take On Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Goes Down In Flames

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was ridiculed on Twitter after appearing to show that she doesn’t really know what infrastructure is.
Noem, who ex-President Donald Trump has touted as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, was on Wednesday asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity for her take on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill.
The bill seeks to overhaul the country’s roads and bridges, counter the climate crisis and revitalize the eldercare and housing sectors.
But Noem appeared to get the wrong end of the stick, responding:
“I was shocked by how much doesn’t go into infrastructure. It goes into research and development, it goes into housing and pipes and different initiatives, green energy, and it’s not really an honest conversation that we’re having about what this proposal is.”
Watch the video here:
Critics issued a collective, “what?” ― accusing Noem of not knowing what she was talking about: