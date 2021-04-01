GOP Gov. Kristi Noem’s Hot Take On Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Goes Down In Flames

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was ridiculed on Twitter after appearing to show that she doesn’t really know what infrastructure is.

The bill seeks to overhaul the country’s roads and bridges, counter the climate crisis and revitalize the eldercare and housing sectors.

But Noem appeared to get the wrong end of the stick, responding:

“I was shocked by how much doesn’t go into infrastructure. It goes into research and development, it goes into housing and pipes and different initiatives, green energy, and it’s not really an honest conversation that we’re having about what this proposal is.”

Critics issued a collective, “what?” ― accusing Noem of not knowing what she was talking about:

Kristi Noem must have learned about infrastructure at Trump University. — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 1, 2021

She—she can’t be serious?😳 — DeMarcus (@semperdiced) April 1, 2021

South Dakota governor admitting on national TV that she doesn’t know what infrastructure is. Interesting approach politically. — Dawn Goetter (@dmbdmg) April 1, 2021

@KristiNoem Define infrastructure. I am not AT ALL convinced that you have even the most remote idea what it is — MissProblematic (@MissProblemati2) April 1, 2021

If you voted for this woman you also can’t define “Infrastructure”

Also make sure someone reminds you to breathe. @govkristinoem I have no words for the dumb this interview shows. pic.twitter.com/OxVZqrEuPz — Titus (@TitusNation) April 1, 2021

Hey @govkristinoem — I’m shocked you don’t know that all of these things are part of the country’s infrastructure. But, now you do ... https://t.co/ZhOqkDNbuE — UK Wildcat in AZ (@CalifUKWildcat) April 1, 2021

I laughed, you have no idea what infrastructure is? — Kathy Merry 🇺🇸 (@KathyMerry2) April 1, 2021

Tonight on cable news...



One of the left’s stars, @aoc, explained in detail how trillions of dollars could be deployed to shore up infrastructure and create union jobs.



One of the right’s stars, @KristiNoem, revealed she doesn’t understand what infrastructure is.#bothsides — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 1, 2021