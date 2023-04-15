South Dakota Governor Says NRA Isn't Just 'Old White Guys' — But Video Suggests Otherwise

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Friday said it’s untrue that the National Rifle Association is filled with “old white guys” and little diversity, yet footage of her audience suggests the exact opposite.

In video of her speech at an NRA convention in Indianapolis, Noem is shown declaring that she doesn’t “look like a traditional NRA member” before discussing the overall makeup of the gun rights group.

“The media would have us believe that the NRA is only made up of old white guys. And all you old white guys can be proud and raise your hands,” Noem says.

“But there’s a lot of other people, a lot of diversity, within the NRA. Well let me tell you something: I may be a mom and a grandma, but I am the NRA.”

The video then cuts to a shot of the audience that appears to feature mostly older, white men.

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the crowd reveal, joking that NRA members’ “diversity” in hats and T-shirts may help Noem’s case.

