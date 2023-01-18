What's Hot

Passenger's Video Captures Last Moments Before Nepal Crash

Texas Republican Wants Food Made Of Aborted Fetuses Labeled

Married Couple And Son Sentenced For Killing Security Guard After COVID Mask Row

Shocking New Photo Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody

Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Declared Unfit To Stand Trial For Rape

Seth Meyers Decodes Trump's 'We'll Handle That' Warning To Ron DeSantis

Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview

Lawsuit Accuses CPAC Chair Of Groping Herschel Walker Staff Member

Leslie Jones Names 1 Thing 'Black People And The Proud Boys' Can Agree On

We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal

Selena Gomez Reveals A-List Addition To 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 3

PoliticsAbortionSouth Dakota2024 elections

Kristi Noem Wants More States To Adopt Extreme Abortion Laws

The South Dakota governor's spokesperson previously criticized Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for "hiding behind a 15-week ban."

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, on Tuesday called for more states to adopt extreme laws banning abortion.

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota unless the life of the mother is at risk, due to a trigger law that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last summer.

Noem is now urging “every governor” to implement similar policies.

“I think that talking about situations and making statements is incredibly important, but also taking action and governing and bringing policies that protect life are even more important because that’s what truly will save lives,” Noem told CBS News.

Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesperson, earlier this month criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for “hiding behind a 15-week ban” on abortion.

DeSantis has been vague on abortion, but last month hinted at the possibility of approving a six-week ban in the state.

“I’m willing to sign great life legislation,” DeSantis said in December. “That’s what I’ve always said I would do.”

While Republicans have a supermajority in the Florida state House and Senate and could easily pass more restrictive laws, DeSantis’ widely expected presidential run could explain his reluctance to push through the change.

Asked if she agreed with Fury’s comments on DeSantis, Noem told CBS News: “I believe that every leader now today has the opportunity to stand for every single life. And I’m proud that in South Dakota we have done exactly that.”

Republicans have continued pursuing anti-abortion policies despite the party’s poor performance in November’s midterm elections, which even former President Donald Trump attributed its extreme abortion positions.

During the interview, Noem denied the Daily Beast’s recent report that Trump gave her his approval to go after DeSantis.

“It’s been quite some time since I’ve had the chance to have a personal conversation with President Trump,” Noem said.

The governor did not offer a clear answer on whether she is planning her own run for president.

“I’m not convinced that I need to run for president but I also believe that this country needs somebody to lead us that has a vision,” Noem said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community