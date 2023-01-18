Kristi Noem Wants More States To Adopt Extreme Abortion Laws

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, on Tuesday called for more states to adopt extreme laws banning abortion.

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota unless the life of the mother is at risk, due to a trigger law that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last summer.

Advertisement

Noem is now urging “every governor” to implement similar policies.

“I think that talking about situations and making statements is incredibly important, but also taking action and governing and bringing policies that protect life are even more important because that’s what truly will save lives,” Noem told CBS News.

Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesperson, earlier this month criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for “hiding behind a 15-week ban” on abortion.

DeSantis has been vague on abortion, but last month hinted at the possibility of approving a six-week ban in the state.

“I’m willing to sign great life legislation,” DeSantis said in December. “That’s what I’ve always said I would do.”

Advertisement

While Republicans have a supermajority in the Florida state House and Senate and could easily pass more restrictive laws, DeSantis’ widely expected presidential run could explain his reluctance to push through the change.

Asked if she agreed with Fury’s comments on DeSantis, Noem told CBS News: “I believe that every leader now today has the opportunity to stand for every single life. And I’m proud that in South Dakota we have done exactly that.”

Republicans have continued pursuing anti-abortion policies despite the party’s poor performance in November’s midterm elections, which even former President Donald Trump attributed its extreme abortion positions.

During the interview, Noem denied the Daily Beast’s recent report that Trump gave her his approval to go after DeSantis.

“It’s been quite some time since I’ve had the chance to have a personal conversation with President Trump,” Noem said.

Advertisement

The governor did not offer a clear answer on whether she is planning her own run for president.