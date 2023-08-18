Kristi Noem Way Overestimates Appeal Of Being Donald Trump's Vice President

LOADING ERROR LOADING

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Thursday that “of course” she’d consider being Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

“I think everybody should consider it,” she told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Hannity: However, if you were asked to be vice president with somebody, may be Donald Trump, would you do it?



Noem: I will tell you that of course I would consider it. If President Trump is back in the White House, I would do all I can to help him be successful. pic.twitter.com/FaRLl0LsQH — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2023

Advertisement

The former president holds a commanding lead in the Republican race for 2024, but that may change as he goes on trial for four criminal indictments.

The 91 criminal charges against him ― many for orchestrating a plot to stay in power despite his 2020 defeat ― didn’t seem to deter Noem at all from her rosy view of running as Trump’s veep.

“If President Trump is going to be back in the White House, I’d do all I can to help him be successful,” she said.

Many of Noem’s causes hew close to Trump’s.

She recently bragged at an NRA convention that her toddler granddaughter already owns two guns. Her state bans all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant person. She has threatened to prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills online through expanded FDA-approved access.

Advertisement

Noem’s name was floated previously as a potential presidential candidate, which she noted in her conversation with Hannity.

But she seemed receptive to a Trump-supporting role, which might pit her against conservative firebrands such as election-denying former governor candidate Kari Lake of Arizona and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Critics on Twitter, now X, had plenty to say about Noem’s comments.

Does she know He put out a hit on his last VP?? — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) August 18, 2023

Consider it?



Oh Pleeeeeze, @GovKristiNoem has been auditioning for the part for 6 years!! — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) August 18, 2023

Jump on board the Titanic. Cool — Give Yourself a Chance, You Can Do It 🎶 (@KevinSixx13) August 18, 2023

Advertisement

Dear god, spare us this Prairie Palin. — Joseph Miller (@JosephMiller41) August 18, 2023

Has she seen how it worked out for the last guy in that job? — lilly queen of the north (@LillyOfTheUP) August 18, 2023

Kari gonna be big mad.🥴🔥 — Civics and Civility are essential!😎 (@BeaReno) August 18, 2023