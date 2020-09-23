Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Jay Cutler Divorce For The First Time

“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,’” the reality star told People. “I was like, ‘If you guys only knew.’”

The Uncommon James founder said she and the former NFL star, who were together for a decade, tried “for years” to make things work and kept most of their problems private.

“Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show — which is good,” Cavallari said, adding that their split was the “hardest decision I’ve ever made.”