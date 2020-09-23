Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Jay Cutler Divorce For The First Time

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her shocking split from Jay Cutler in the newest issue of People, shutting down the notion that the two were “couple goals” and admitting that the two had been having problems “for years and years.”
The couple, who tied the knot in 2013 and have three children together, announced that they were separating in April. Fans who followed their relationship on “Very Cavallari” and Instagram were taken aback.
“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,’” the reality star told People. “I was like, ‘If you guys only knew.’”
The Uncommon James founder said she and the former NFL star, who were together for a decade, tried “for years” to make things work and kept most of their problems private.
“Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show — which is good,” Cavallari said, adding that their split was the “hardest decision I’ve ever made.”
Though “The Hills” alum didn’t specifically state what made the couple break up, age seemed to be a factor.
“I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up,” she explained. “When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision.”
“A year ago I felt like I was drowning,” the TV personality said, adding that she’s excited to put focus on herself. And things are good with Cutler, whom she’s in contact with.
“I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day,” Cavallari said. “We have three kids together. He’s going to be in my life forever.”
The cookbook author alluded to marital problems on her E! show, saying that there were things people just didn’t see.
“From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she said while filming the second season. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.”
“There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems — I’ve always been very vocal about that,” she added. “We definitely have issues.”
Shortly after the two announced their separation in April, Cavallari confirmed in May that she was pulling the plug on her E! show after three seasons.
Rumors swirled that the “Hills” alum would head to Los Angeles to join the reboot of the hit MTV series ― called “The Hills: New Beginnings” ― especially after Cavallari was pictured cozying up to former “Laguna Beach” flame Stephen Colletti.
While the reality star hasn’t been linked to anyone since her split earlier this year, Cutler denied that he was dating Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren after the two were reportedly seen at dinner together.
“Only lady in my life,” the former Bears quarterback posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with one of the animals on his farm. “Be better internet.”