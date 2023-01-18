What's Hot

The Most Powerful Woman In Ohio Couldn’t Fix This One Big Problem

Polar Bear Rampage In Alaska Village Leaves Woman, Boy Dead

Astronaut Scott Kelly Delivers Out-Of-This-World Troll Of George Santos

Selena Gomez Reveals A-List Addition To 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 3

Seth Meyers Decodes Trump's 'We'll Handle That' Warning To Ron DeSantis

Leslie Jones Names 1 Thing 'Black People And The Proud Boys' Can Agree On

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

McConnell Says Trump, Biden Should Be Treated 'Exactly The Same' Over Documents

Crocodile Ambushes Buffalo And The Battle Of Wills Begins

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar Return To Committees After Removal By Democrats

Passenger's Video Captures Last Moments Before Nepal Crash

EntertainmentCBSwatch what happens livethe good wife

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Suing CBS After Accident On 'Good Wife' Set

The stage, screen and TV actor said "fear and anxiety" stopped her from pursuing litigation.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Kristin Chenoweth said “fear and anxiety” stopped her from suing CBS after a serious accident on the set of “The Good Wife” in 2012. (Watch the video below.)

The regret has stayed with the stage, screen and TV star, she told host Andy Cohen on Monday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Chenoweth recounts the incident, in which falling lighting equipment led her to crack her skull, in a new book of musings titled “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.” She agreed with Cohen that she should have pursued legal action.

“I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety. So don’t ever let fear rule your life,” she said.

“And you regret it,” Cohen offered.

“I have long-standing injuries from that,” Chenoweth replied, adding that she should have taken her father’s advice to sue after she was “practically killed.”

Chenoweth, who won an Emmy for the series “Pushing Daisies” and a Tony for Broadway’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” had signed on with “The Good Wife” for the show’s fourth season in 2012.

But the mishap on an outdoor shoot in New York derailed her stint. “I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light,’ and I heard, ‘Action.’ And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital],” she told Cohen. “It hit me in the face, and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline cracks, and teeth and ribs.”

A TMZ account from the time said a gust of wind pushed over the lighting equipment, knocking Chenoweth down. She slammed her head against the concrete and appeared unconscious, according to a witness. After she was rushed to the hospital, CBS issued a public statement wishing her a speedy recovery. The actor later announced that she would not be returning to the series.

Chenoweth told Vanity Fair back in March that she stayed mostly quiet about what happened because she didn’t want the entertainment industry to view her as “weak and broken.”

In her chat with Cohen, the actor also said her injuries could have been worse if not for the protection provided by her hair extensions.

“My hair extensions, you know, made the hairline fracture go together,” she told him. “My doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They saved your life,’” she added. “So, anybody who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community