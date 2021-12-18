Kristin Davis Reveals She Auditioned For A Major 'Friends' Role

And just like that… Kristin Davis’ career could have taken a different turn.

The star of “Sex and the City” and the “And Just Like That...” revival revealed Thursday how she first auditioned for the role of Monica Geller in “Friends.”

Talking to “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, Davis said “I don’t think that we could say (I came) quite close” as she was “one of like, 8,000 young ladies who read” for the part that eventually went to Courteney Cox.

Davis and Cox went to the same yoga class and knew each other at the time, she said.

“One day Courteney was like, ‘Do you want to come car shopping with me? I’ve done this pilot and I feel really good about it and I think I’m going to buy a Porsche’. We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ And it was Friends and it did go very well,” Davis recalled.

Davis, meanwhile, landed the role of Charlotte York in SATC ― and later came full circle with her guest appearance on “Friends” as Joey Tribbiani’s (played by Matt LeBlanc) date.