Kristin Davis Shares 1 Key Difference With Her 'Sex And The City' Character

Kristin Davis has played Charlotte York for so long, it’s sometimes hard to separate the actor from her “Sex and the City” character.

But the “And Just Like That” star recently revealed that she has one distinct difference from twice-married Charlotte, in that she never wants marriage for herself.

“We have very different lifestyles, you know?” Davis said of her on-screen persona during an appearance on the “Best Friend Energy” podcast on Tuesday with Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer of “The Home Edit.”

“I’m not married, I have never been married ― it’s not my thing,” Davis said. “I was never focused on it. It was never, like, a goal, let’s say?”

While one of the hosts pointed out that Charlotte was incredibly focused on finding a husband, Davis quipped, “I know, and that took some acting, let me tell you. It really did.”

The “Bad Teacher” entertainer said Charlotte’s obsession with finding a husband and getting married would stress her out at times, as she would struggle to make her lines “real and believable.”

Davis attends the premiere of Netflix's "AJ and the Queen" Season 1 on Jan. 9, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Chelsea Guglielmino via Getty Images

But Davis loved how the writers shifted Charlotte’s “narrow” way of thinking about marriage over time.

“Her first husband looks so perfect and everything was so beautiful, but yet it was not perfect,” she said of her on-screen marriage to Trey MacDougal (played by Kyle MacLachlan). “And then, of course, we meet the wonderful Harry (Evan Handler) and everything is perfect. So I loved it, but it definitely took some work in the beginning.”

And despite not wanting to be married herself, Davis said she “loved” her first on-screen wedding on “SATC.”

“I’m not really a wedding girl. But you know, Charlotte loved it, so I loved it,” she said, adding that she tried on around 35 Vera Wang dresses before finding the perfect one.

Davis has spoken about her single status many times before. She’s made it clear that if anyone were to join her life, they would have to be the perfect fit for her family. The actor has two children ― Gemma and Wilson ― whom she adopted in 2011 and 2018.