Kristin Davis Tearfully Describes Racism Aimed At Her Black Daughter

It didn’t take long for racism to truly hit home for Kristin Davis after she adopted the first of her two black children.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Monday to discuss interracial adoption, the “Sex and the City” star got teary-eyed as she described an incident involving Gemma, now 7. (See the full interview below.)

“I’d be holding her in my arms and people would say to me, ‘Won’t she be a great basketball player,’” Davis recalled.

The actress said she tried to be polite, all the while thinking, “This is really deep and bad and how dare they limit my child and how dare they make that assumption.”

The bigotry persisted on the playground, where Gemma often waited for a swing while a white girl consistently reserved the spot for her white friend, even though the girl was on the other side of the play area, Davis said. She confronted administrators, who dismissed the repeated incidents by saying, “We don’t see color.”

Davis, 54, acknowledged that as a white woman she could never tell her daughter that she understands what she’s going through. But she said she can do her best to be vigilant about racism.

“It’s one thing to be watching it happening to other people and it’s another thing when it’s your child,” she said. “And you haven’t personally been through it. It’s a big issue. It’s something I think about every day.”

Davis adopted a son in 2018.