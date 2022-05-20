Shopping

This Line Of Kristin Ess Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Leave-ins, shampoos and styling products that make every day a good hair day.

For many people, there’s only one thing standing in the way of good-looking hair: high price tags on haircare products. The good news? You don’t have to burn a hole in your wallet for the sake of luscious locks.

Case in point: Kristin Ess, a line of haircare products at Target that offers everything from styling products to hot tools at impressively attainable price points (and for all hair types).

To help you sift through the mound of options, we’ve highlighted 10 of our favorite Kristin Ess products below.

1
Target
Kristin Ess Titanium Curling Iron
While most hot tools hit north of triple digits, this curling iron proves they don't have to. At under $75, the 1" iron creates polished waves, bent ends and sleek curls at a fraction of the price. The titanium barrel features temperature sensing rapid heat technology that rivals irons of the ceramic variety and makes your curls last. We love that it has an auto-shutoff feature (for times we forget to unplug) as well as four heat settings that allow for customization based on your hair type and texture.
$60 at Target
2
Target
Kristin Ess Ultra Hydrating Curl Leave-In Cream
Give your curls an upgrade with this leave-in cream. The formula features a medley of coconut oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil for impeccable shine and reduced frizz. We love that it's designed specifically with curls in mind, working to douse them with moisture and improve manageability all while maintaining that beautiful bounce.
$11 at Target
3
Target
Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss
Available in nine different shades, this color-depositing gloss adds shine and a hint of gorgeous color to your locks, for anyone who's looking for a temporary boost. Our editor, a natural redhead, swears by the Copper Penny color for a natural-looking result.
$15 at Target
4
Target
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
Going from yoga session to happy hour? Meet the Style Reviving Dry Shampoo — aka your new gym bag must-have. It has the impressive ability to nix odors and oil for insanely refreshed hair, yet doesn't dry out strands, lead to an itchy scalp, or make strands feel gritty in the process. We're also fans of the floral scent, though some may find it overpowering.
$15 at Target
5
Target
Kristin Ess Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
Just when you thought your scalp didn't need any love, Kristen Ess' Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub proves otherwise. It won't dry your scalp out — rather, it'll rebalance and get rid of dirt, oil and build-up that could otherwise lead to dandruff and itchiness. The formula relies on a sugar complex to exfoliate, along with castor seed oil, avocado oil and sunflower seed oil to hydrate and increase shine.
$15 at Target
6
Target
Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave In Conditioner
Leave-in conditioners are notoriously expensive, and considering they're a product you're meant to apply regularly post-shower, it can add up. This one from Kristen Ess is only $12 and has a lot to write home about — a lightweight feel, moisture-packed formula and sleek packaging to boot. It also features the brand's signature Zip-Up Technology, a strengthening complex that mends split ends and smooths out unruly flyaways and broken cuticles.
$12 at Target
7
Target
Kristin Ess Instant Lift Volumizing Mousse
Did someone say volume? This Instant Lift Volumizing Mousse lifts even the limpest of strands for bouncy results. Its long-lasting formula ensures you won't have to deal with touch-ups throughout the day while its non-sticky finish maintains the most natural-looking results. To use, apply a palmful of the mousse onto wet roots and massage evenly. Continue to heat style, or leave as is for perfectly air-dried hair.
$15 at Target
8
Target
Kristin Ess Texturizing Dry Finish Working Texturing Spray
You just straightened your hair, but crave a little movement. Enter this Texturizing Dry Finish Spray, which gives your mane a salon-like finish. The small but mighty bottle creates soft, lived-in texture with a few quick spritzes. Best part? It won't alter the color of your hair.
$5 at Target
9
Target
Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask
Whether you're a slave to your hot tools or have color-treated hair, everyone could benefit from a nourishing hair mask in their routine. The key is finding one that'll deliver all the hair-boosting properties of a mask without weighing your strands down. This one has a winning formula consisting of shea butter, hydrolyzed pea protein and keratin, which work together to give your hair all the shine, bounce and moisture it deserves.
$18.39 at Target
10
Target
Kristin Ess The One Purple Shampoo
Brassy strands? No problem. This purple shampoo tones color-treated hair and restores shine for touchable results. It's best used every time you shampoo (if you like ashy, pastel tones) or less frequently when you notice brassiness (if you prefer neutral tones).
$13 at Target
11
Target
Kristin Ess Refine Signature Finishing Hairspray
Kick pesky flyaways to the curb with this finishing hairspray, designed to be the last step in your styling process. Unlike other hairsprays, it doesn't leave behind a sticky, tacky finish, which means you can brush through it with ease for styles where you need to smooth out the top (think: sleek ponytails or low buns). If you're looking for a light hold, apply one layer. For stronger holds, apply a second layer all over.
$15 at Target
