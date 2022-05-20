Target

Kristin Ess Titanium Curling Iron

While most hot tools hit north of triple digits, this curling iron proves they don't have to. At under $75, the 1" iron creates polished waves, bent ends and sleek curls at a fraction of the price. The titanium barrel features temperature sensing rapid heat technology that rivals irons of the ceramic variety and makes your curls last. We love that it has an auto-shutoff feature (for times we forget to unplug) as well as four heat settings that allow for customization based on your hair type and texture.