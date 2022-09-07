Kristy Sellars Takes Pole-Dancing To Whole New Dimension On 'America's Got Talent'

Kristy Sellars turned pole-dancing into a stunning flight of fancy on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Choreographing her moves with visual effects, Sellars entered a forest of mushrooms, fell from a broken branch and survived a flood. And that was just part of her eye-popping performance.

Sellars has said she aims to break the stigma of pole-dancing. During her audition in June, judge Simon Cowell appeared to roll his eyes at Sellars’ declaration that she was a pole-dancer.

He has since changed his tune.

“This was unbelievable,” he said Tuesday, per USA Today. “One of the most astonishingly brilliant, creative acts we’ve seen on the live show.”

Viewers voted on Tuesday for their favorite performers, and the result will be revealed on Wednesday evening. Just two performers will move on to the Sept. 13 final, and the $1 million winner will be revealed on Sept. 14.

Sellars, a mother of three from Australia, has a chance at the top prize, Cowell said.

“You might be the one who’s gonna surprise us all at the end of this year,” he said.