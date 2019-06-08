Kroger Recalls Frozen Berries Over Fears Of Hepatitis A Contamination

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kroger customers are being warned of possible contamination in its Private Selection brand of frozen berries.

Kroger shoppers are being warned to toss out its Private Selection brand frozen berries out of concerns they may be contaminated by the Hepatitis A virus.

In a Food and Drug Administration alert sent out Saturday, the agency announced it discovered the virus while sampling the fruit, which is also being sold at other retail locations distributing the Kroger-packaged product nationwide. Here’s a complete list of those stores.

The recall includes the following items, which have a two-year shelf life:

Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley, 48 ounces (Best by: July 7, 2020; UPC: 0001111079120)

Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley, 16 ounces (Best by: June 19, 2020; UPC: 0001111087808)

Private Selection Frozen Blackberries, 16 oz (Best by: June 19, 2020, July 2, 2020; UPC: 0001111087809)

In a statement released Friday, Kroger said it had already taken the items off the store shelves and had begun alerting customers through its recall notification system.

“Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement,” the company said.

The FDA said it is working with the manufacturer to address the matter and will release updated information once it is available. The agency also noted that it is currently investigating “to determine whether there are other implicated products.” However, it is not aware of any Hepatitis A illnesses linked to consumption of the berries.

The virus can cause a liver infection that sometimes goes undetected. However, according to the FDA, symptoms may “range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.”

Hepatitis A typically spreads when ingested through food, drink or contact with others.

Individuals with weakened immune systems are at particularly high risk and may show symptoms anywhere from 15 to 50 days following exposure. Signs include headache, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and yellowing of the skin or eyes.