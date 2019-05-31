'Krusty Krab Is Unfair' Sign Already Won The NBA Finals

The NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors may not be over yet, but the game has already been won.

Viewers spotted a passionate protester in the crowd this week at Jurassic Park, a Raptors’ fan area outside the team’s arena, holding up a “Krusty Krab Is Unfair” sign.

That’s an MVP right there.

The #NBAFinals MVP goes to the person in Jurassic Park with the sign that says “Krusty Krab is unfair“ pic.twitter.com/TGyNMeTGEE — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) May 31, 2019

The phrase comes from an episode of “Spongebob Squarepants,” during which Spongebob’s boss, Mr. Krabs, reacts to low profits by deducting from his employees’ pay for ridiculous offenses.

The reference’s appearance during the game spawned some hilarious responses and a whole lot of nostalgia.

So glad that Krusty Krab's labour practices have been brought to the public's attention. https://t.co/uGdZhhFg94 — Robin LeBlanc, from work (@TheThirstyWench) May 31, 2019

To the owner of the “Krusty Krab Unfair” sign in the #JurassicPark please continue to do whatever it is you’re doing with your life you are clearly on the right track. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/JSeEne27uh — Dan J Zeleniak (@imdanzeleniak) May 31, 2019

You’re fighting the good fight, my dude.