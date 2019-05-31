'Krusty Krab Is Unfair' Sign Already Won The NBA Finals

The NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors may not be over yet, but the game has already been won.
Viewers spotted a passionate protester in the crowd this week at Jurassic Park, a Raptors’ fan area outside the team’s arena, holding up a “Krusty Krab Is Unfair” sign.
That’s an MVP right there.
The phrase comes from an episode of “Spongebob Squarepants,” during which Spongebob’s boss, Mr. Krabs, reacts to low profits by deducting from his employees’ pay for ridiculous offenses.
The reference’s appearance during the game spawned some hilarious responses and a whole lot of nostalgia.
You’re fighting the good fight, my dude.
