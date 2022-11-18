Kumail Nanjiani Confesses To A Hygiene Crime Against Humanity

At least he can smile about it now.

“Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani confessed he didn’t go to the dentist for 15 years before deciding to drop in. The office staffer who greeted him looked in his mouth and alarmingly suggested he better clear his calendar, the actor recalled on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week. (Watch the video below.)

Nanjiani dropped the oral-hygiene shocker after revealing he broke a tooth while shooting the Hulu limited series, in which he plays the founder of the Chippendales beefcake strip joint.

Advertisement

But plain neglect was behind his dental-visit drought at another point in his life. He blamed his mother’s aversion to dentists.

Asked by his new dentist’s office if he had any symptoms at the time, he said he answered, “If I eat ice cream on the left side of my mouth, my spine hurts.”

The first appointment took a surreal turn when a woman with a perfect smile, who was featured in a giant photo near the dentist’s chair, entered the room to work on his teeth.

“It was like meeting a celebrity,” the “Eternals” performer said. “I’m looking at like a massive version of her head as the normal version of her head is inside my mouth.”