Kumail Nanjiani Shows He's Keeping Fit In Quarantine With 'Eternal Flame' Plank

Kumail Nanjiani isn’t slacking off on his workout regimen while in self-isolation.

In December, the actor and comedian surprised fans when he revealed a newly toned bod on Instagram in preparation for his role in Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Though that movie’s release has been delayed to early 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s gone to creative lengths to maintain his superhero physique.

“I work out as if my sanity depends on it,” he said in a Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when asked how he’s kept busy with most of Hollywood shuttered to curb the spread of COVID-19. “I really was doing it so much because I was like, this is the only thing left tethering me to sanity.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nanjiani offered a cheeky demonstration of his physical prowess by holding a plank while simultaneously singing the Bangles’ 1989 hit, “Eternal Flame.” His efforts helped raise $10,000 for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy via DeGeneres’ “Plank That Song” challenge.

Watch Kumail Nanjiani plank to a 1980s classic below.

Nanjiani is also hopeful he’ll get a chance to hit the gym with another actor and fitness buff, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, once social distancing measures are no longer necessary.

“I would love, someday, to work out with him,” he said. “It would be a little embarrassing; it’s like playing basketball with [Michael] Jordan. But I think that would be really fun to do. So I’m putting this out in the universe.”

Nanjiani’s latest film, “The Lovebirds,” will premiere Friday. The comedy, co-starring Issa Rae, had been slated for a theatrical release but was moved to Netflix due to the coronavirus restrictions.