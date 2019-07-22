Over the past seven years, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has achieved a lot: starring in the HBO sitcom “Silicon Valley,” getting an Oscar nomination for co-writing “The Big Sick” (which he also starred in), and, as of this weekend, becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel confirmed that Nanjiani is part of the cast of “The Eternals,” alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry. The movie, set for release next November, is part of the comic book studio’s highly anticipated slate of new films, following the conclusion of its 11-year “Infinity Saga” storyline.

Commemorating his career achievement, Nanjiani on Monday tweeted a fitting throwback photo from 2012. At that year’s SDCC, he interviewed Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee for the now-defunct video gaming network G4. (An archived clip can be found here.)

Comic Con 2012: I got to interview Stan Lee. He was lovely & made fun of Superman.



Comic Con 2019: Me on stage at Hall H as one of the newest members of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/rol1w39v8r — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 22, 2019

During the interview, Lee revealed his beef with Superman, of rival comic book giant DC Comics, pointing out that he flies “with no visible means of propulsion.”

“What makes him fly?” Lee asked Nanjiani, who, for his part, joked that “it’s awesome to see somebody over 80 who is hipper than Betty White.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Kumail Nanjiani high-fiving fans on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.