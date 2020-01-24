Kumail Nanjiani shocked the internet and pleased his wife by transforming into a jacked specimen for Marvel’s “The Eternals.”

But his ripped physique came at a price. The “Big Sick” actor griped to late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that he hadn’t eaten pizza, doughnuts or any refined sugar for a year.

Well, Kimmel took care of that, arranging for a carousel of desserts to drop from the ceiling and for a pizza to be delivered by sidekick Guillermo.

Nanjiani went for the pizza first and then tore into the cakes and pies.

“I’m literally gonna cry right now,” he said.

Watch the feeding frenzy above.