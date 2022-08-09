Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Worst Wedding Anniversary Ever On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kumail Nanjiani shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he believed his wife when she said she didn't want an anniversary gift. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Despite his finely chiseled abs, “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani is a mortal man who makes marital mistakes.

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” actor regaled “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Rob McElhenney with a classic tale of spousal confusion on Monday and revealed that he failed to get his wife Emily V. Gordon a gift for their 15th wedding anniversary.

“We just had our 15th wedding anniversary,” Nanjiani told McElhenney. “Did we do anything special? So, we were working, you know. I was shooting the ‘Chippendales’ show and she produces it, I’m in it. And so, she was like — weeks before — she was like, ‘Let’s not get each other anything.’”

Nanjiani said Gordon, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated indie drama “The Big Sick” with him, assured him their love was sufficient. He even repeatedly confirmed the no-gift pact was still on in the weeks leading up to their anniversary, only for Nanjiani to make a shocking discovery.

“I’m in bed the night before our wedding anniversary, I have to be at work at 5 a.m. the next day,” Nanjiani told McElhenney. “As I’m falling asleep I get a text from a friend of mine. He’s like, ‘Hey, big secret, I have two pieces of bad news for you: One, she got you something, and two, it’s really great.’”

“So I start spiraling, you know because I haven’t bought a gift and I’m a man of my word,” Nanjiani said. “But I wake up the next morning and I’m freaking out. I get to work and I’m like, ‘What am I gonna get her, what am I gonna get her?’”

Nanjiani went on to add that eventually, he took a break from obsessing about getting his wife a gift to play his favorite game, “Framed.” Players of the mobile game are given one still image from a movie and have to guess the title. While playing “Framed” on his wedding anniversary, he said he was stunned to see a shot from “The Big Sick” in the game and couldn’t wait to tell his wife.

“I said, ‘Emily, you should play ‘Framed’ today,’” Nanjiani said. “And she says, ‘I know, happy anniversary.’”

Nanjiani was initially overjoyed that the game had added his movie to the pantheon of his favorites — which include “Goodfellas” and “Jurassic Park” — but said the revelation that Gordon didn’t stick to their agreement left him devastated.

“She’s ruined my day three different ways now,” he said. “[One], my movie’s not big enough to be with those movies. Two, I thought the universe was telling me I was going to have a great day. Turns out the universe is just telling me that my wife is a liar. And three, now I gotta get her anniversary present.”

