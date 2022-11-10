DNC Adviser Apologizes For Suggesting Lauren Boebert's Next Job Should Be OnlyFans

An adviser to the Democratic Party is apologizing for remarks he made on MSNBC where he suggested Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) next job should be working for OnlyFans.
DNC adviser Kurt Bardella appeared on Joy Reid’s show Wednesday to discuss Boebert’s very close election race with Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.
The race has tightened considerably as of Thursday, but at the time of the interview, it appeared as if Boebert might be looking for another job besides a congresswoman.
Reid naturally wondered what Boebert might do next, which inspired Bardella to joke, “I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans.”
Many people criticized Bardella for the comment, especially since it was sex shaming and leaned on unproven allegations that the right-wing Colorado congresswoman had previously had abortions and worked as an escort.
On Thursday, Bardella apologized for the comments, and promised to “be more thoughtful” about his words in the future.
He also insisted there is nothing wrong with platforms like OnlyFans that allow people to post their own sex videos.
However, he used the occasion to explain his reasoning behind the Boebert burn and said he has “zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order.”
Based on a tweet that Boebert sent Thursday morning where she said “liberals even suck at feminism,” it appears unlikely that she will accept Bardella’s apology.