Twitter Users Sink Nationals Catcher's Donald Trump Hug With ‘Titanic’-Themed Meme

"Just Donald Trump & Kurt Suzuki cosplaying MAGA Titanic."

Twitter users had a field day after President Donald Trump hugged Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki during his World Series-winning team’s celebratory visit to the White House on Monday.

Trump hugged Suzuki from behind as the player ― who was wearing a Trump campaign “Make America Great Again” hat ― addressed fans from a lectern.

The bizarre incident soon became a meme, with many people likening it to that particular moment between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s characters Jack and Rose in the hit 1997 movie “Titanic.”

