Twitter users had a field day after President Donald Trump hugged Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki during his World Series-winning team’s celebratory visit to the White House on Monday.
Trump hugged Suzuki from behind as the player ― who was wearing a Trump campaign “Make America Great Again” hat ― addressed fans from a lectern.
The bizarre incident soon became a meme, with many people likening it to that particular moment between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s characters Jack and Rose in the hit 1997 movie “Titanic.”
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.