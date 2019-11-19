Kurt Volker Says He Was Clueless That Trump’s Desire For Burisma Probe Was About Joe Biden

WASHINGTON ― Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine, testified that he was oblivious to the connection between Trump’s desire for an investigation into the Ukrainian gas company Burisma and targeting former Vice President Joe Biden.

“At no time was I aware of or knowingly took part in an effort to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden,” Volker said. He claimed that he thought there was a distinction between “Burisma” and “Biden,” and that he saw investigating them as “different ― the former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable.”

“In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections,” Volker told the House Intelligence Committee in an open hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Volker later admitted that he “knew that [Hunter Biden] had been a board member,” but said that he believed that investigating Burisma and investigating Joe Biden were “very different things.”

Volker is the first of the “three amigos” at the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal to testify in the impeachment inquiry ― Gordon Sondland will appear before the committee Wednesday, while Energy Secretary Rick Perry isn’t scheduled to testify. Volker texted a Ukranian official that they would set up a White House meeting after “President Z convinces trump he will investigate/‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016.”

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images Former U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Nov. 19, 2019.

But Volker said during his testimony that he didn’t think that the United States foreign policy should be focused on pursuing “conspiracy theories” he believed the Ukranians were floating.

“I don’t think that raising 2016 elections or Vice President Biden or these things I consider to be conspiracy theories that have been circulated by the Ukrainians ― particularly the former prosecutor general ― they’re not things that we should be pursuing as part of our national security strategy with Ukraine,” Volker said.

Tim Morrison, a White House National Security Council official who testified alongside Volker, told lawmakers that he was hoping that Trump would have given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky more support in their phone call in July.