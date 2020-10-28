Kushner Bragged That Trump Wrested Control Of COVID-19 Response From Doctors: Report

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, can be heard in newly released audio clips bragging about President Donald Trump’s anti-science approach to the coronavirus pandemic as the illness ravaged parts of the country in mid-April.
Claiming that the United States was entering “the comeback phase” of the crisis, Kushner said approvingly that Trump had taken over from the doctors who know how to slow the spread of viruses.
His comments were part of a recorded interview with journalist Bob Woodward on April 18, three days after the country recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths to date. A copy of the recording was obtained by CNN.
“There were three phases. There’s the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase,” Kushner said in one clip. He appeared to be referencing Trump’s remarks on reopening guidelines that the White House coronavirus task force created for the nation’s governors while the country was averaging 30,000 new cases per day.
Kushner continued to minimize the deepening crisis: “That doesn’t mean there’s not still a lot of pain and there won’t be pain for a while, but that basically was, we’ve now put out rules to get back to work. Trump’s now back in charge. It’s not the doctors. They’ve kind of ― we have, like, a negotiated settlement.”
Trump has faced searing criticism for sidelining medical professionals throughout the pandemic, and experts fear COVID-19 cases will worsen further during the winter.
According to Kushner, a turning point for the president came when he announced the reopening guidelines.
“The last thing was kind of doing the guidelines, which was interesting. And that in my mind was almost like ― you know, it was almost like Trump getting the country back from the doctors. Right? In the sense that what he now did was, you know, he’s going to own the open-up,” Kushner said.
To Kushner, Trump’s handling of the virus was smart political angling because “the opening is going to be very popular.” The federal government, however, was failing to coordinate testing strategies with the states that would allow for a safe reopening.
″[T]hat’s the way the federalist system works,” Kushner said.
At the time, the virus was spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, and had yet to wreak havoc across the Sun Belt and Upper Midwest ― where it is currently spreading at alarming rates. Hospitals in New York City were beginning to see a downturn in new COVID-19 patients, but the day Kushner spoke to Woodward, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned of the danger of reopening too quickly, saying, “You’re going to be back to where we were.”
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seemingly admitting defeat in the face of the crisis on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the federal government was “not going to control the pandemic.”
- Here's the latest science on COVID antibodies.
- How does the coronavirus spread differently than the flu?
- What does the new CDC definition of a COVID-19 "close contact" mean for you?
- Is it safe to see grandparents for the holidays?
- Therapists predict how this year will shape our mental health.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place