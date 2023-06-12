Kyle Brown, ESPN’s award-winning director, died Saturday following a medical emergency at an NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was 42.

Brown was stricken before Alabama was to play Wake Forest, delaying the game for two hours, USA Today reported.

ESPN reporter Kris Budden echoed a sports network statement on Sunday, saying Brown “was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to ‘Monday Night Football’ and college football.”

She added that Brown, who worked for the network for than 15 years, was a former Ohio State pitcher “who cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports.”

ESPN offered condolences to his wife and four children, ages 6 to 14.

NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden pic.twitter.com/l4B7uuXcJT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

Brown said in 2003 that he gave up his goal of being an orthopedic surgeon when he accompanied a neighbor, who was a director at ESPN, to an Ohio State football broadcast.

“I sat in the television truck and said ‘Man, that’s cool how they do that’ and ever since then I fell in love with it,” Brown told the school’s website.