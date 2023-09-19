‘Exactly Who She Is’: Local TV Anchor Drops Epic Takedown On Lauren Boebert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Denver TV news anchor Kyle Clark is putting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on blast for the antics that got her tossed from a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical as well as her antics afterward.

“I haven’t seen a single person say, ’Why, I am shocked that Lauren Boebert was rude, disruptive and belligerent,” Clark said on “Next With Kyle Clark” on 9News on Monday. “This is, after all, the congresswoman who suggested that a Muslim colleague was a suicide bomber.”

That’s a reference to an ugly incident with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Boebert initially denied much of the boorish behavior that got her booted, which included being disruptive, vaping and taking pics during the performance.

Clark said that’s no surprise given Boebert’s history of lying. The only real surprise, he said, was that Boebert eventually apologized ― but only after video was released showing just how disruptive she was during the performance.

The lawmaker wrote on Twitter that she “fell short” of her values.

“What?” a stunned Clark asked. “When Boebert didn’t know that the cameras were watching, she was exactly who she is when she does know people are watching.”

Clark referred to a report by theater staff in which she allegedly said “Don’t you know who I am?” as she was ejected.

“Yes,” Clark answered. “We do.”

See his full segment below: