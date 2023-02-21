What's Hot

Madonna Continues To Laugh Off Grammys Criticism Like Only She Can

One Dead, 13 Others Hospitalized After Explosion At Ohio Metal Plant

This Workout Is A Huge Trend Right Now (And You May Already Be Doing It)

Will Smith Has Finally Poked Fun At His Oscars Slap, And Fans Are Loving It

Shawn Mendes Shaved His Head For A Very Simple Reason

Paul Rudd Reflects On 'Friends' Finale And 'Strange' Experience Of Even Being Included

The Best Trader Joe's Items Nutritionists Put In Their Carts

'Back To The Future' Cast Reunites

7 Extremely Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Your iPhone Can Do

MSNBC Guest Calls Nikki Haley 'Perfect Manchurian Candidate’ For White Supremacists

CNN's Don Lemon To Receive 'Formal Training' After Nikki Haley 'Prime' Comment

Donald Trump Absent As Iowa 2024 GOP Caucus Train Begins To Roll

U.S. NewsGeorgiaAlabamaUnsolved Cases

Missing Alabama College Student's Remains Identified After 47 Years

The identification ends a decadeslong search for Kyle Clinkscales, though it didn’t immediately answer how he died or how his vehicle ended up in the creek.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

The 1974 Ford Pinto that Kyle Clinkscales was driving when he disappeared in 1976 is seen after being pulled from a creek in Alabama.
The 1974 Ford Pinto that Kyle Clinkscales was driving when he disappeared in 1976 is seen after being pulled from a creek in Alabama.
via Associated Press

Skeletal remains found inside of a rusted-out vehicle in an Alabama creek roughly a year ago have been positively identified as a 22-year-old college student who vanished 47 years ago, authorities said Monday.

Kyle Clinkscales’ remains, which were pulled out of the submerged 1974 Ford Pinto in late 2021, were confirmed with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said in a statement.

An official report stating a manner of death has not been completed and so it will not be released, the sheriff’s office said.

The Auburn University student vanished while returning to the Alabama campus from his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, on the night of Jan. 27, 1976.

Kyle Clinkscales was 22 when he vanished while driving from his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, to Auburn University where he was a student.
Kyle Clinkscales was 22 when he vanished while driving from his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, to Auburn University where he was a student.
Troup County Sheriff's Department

The vehicle identification number of the car found in the muddy creek matched the one that Clinkscales had been driving at the time of his disappearance. His wallet was also found inside the vehicle, along with his identification and credit cards, authorities previously said.

What remains unknown is how the vehicle ended up in the creek.

Authorities for years investigated whether Clinkscales had been murdered, and in 2005, they arrested a man who they suspected was involved in his death.

That man, who was later convicted of making false statements to police, told investigators that he had a conversation with another man who claimed to have shot Clinkscales and then moved his body to a place “where no one would ever find him.”

The person he identified as the killer died years later, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Everybody was always wondering if he was going to show up somewhere,” Lauren Griffen, a friend of Clinkscales’, recently told Atlanta station WXIA-TV.

Clinkscales was an only child and his parents never stopped holding out hope that they’d find him, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said at a press conference after the vehicle was found.

Clinkscales’ father died in 2007 and his mother died in January 2021, just 11 months before his remains were found.

“It was always her hope that he would come home. It was always our hope that we would find him for her before she passed away. Just the fact that we have hopefully found him and the car brings me a big sigh of relief,” said Woodruff.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community