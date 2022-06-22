Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now more concerned with striations than strikeouts. (See the image below.)

Farnsworth, who played for the Cubs, Yankees, Mets and others in his 16-season career, shared a selfie of his ripped physique in advance of his first bodybuilding competition.

Advertisement

The longtime reliever noted his carb-deprived preparation for the show and called it “miserable” in a Twitter exchange with a fan.

Click on his selfie tweet for a full-body angle:

The Orlando, Florida, competition on Saturday is an NPC Southern USA Qualifier, Farnsworth noted on Instagram.

Farnsworth, 46, compiled a 43-66 record, 4.26 ERA and 57 saves in 893 appearances as a journeyman. He last pitched for the Houston Astros in 2014.

Advertisement

Farnsworth sure has bulked up since his 1999 rookie season in the Windy City: