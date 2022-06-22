Sports

Longtime MLB Pitcher Kyle Farnsworth Is Now A Super-Jacked Bodybuilder

The former Cubs and Yankees player got shredded for his first competition.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now more concerned with striations than strikeouts. (See the image below.)

Farnsworth, who played for the Cubs, Yankees, Mets and others in his 16-season career, shared a selfie of his ripped physique in advance of his first bodybuilding competition.

The longtime reliever noted his carb-deprived preparation for the show and called it “miserable” in a Twitter exchange with a fan.

Click on his selfie tweet for a full-body angle:

The Orlando, Florida, competition on Saturday is an NPC Southern USA Qualifier, Farnsworth noted on Instagram.

Farnsworth, 46, compiled a 43-66 record, 4.26 ERA and 57 saves in 893 appearances as a journeyman. He last pitched for the Houston Astros in 2014.

Farnsworth promised to eat pizza afterward and told a Cubs fan that he misses pitching in Chicago.

Farnsworth sure has bulked up since his 1999 rookie season in the Windy City:

Kyle Farnsworth, pictured in a 1999 game, is now a serious bodybuilder.
Kyle Farnsworth, pictured in a 1999 game, is now a serious bodybuilder.
Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Baseball MLBbodybuilding

Popular in the Community