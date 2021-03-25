ENTERTAINMENT

Kyle Lowry Gets Surprise FaceTime Call During Possibly Final Interview As Raptor

The NBA star was looking back on his years with the Toronto Raptors when he got some comic relief from a famous name.

If Wednesday’s post-victory Zoom call with reporters was Kyle Lowry’s final interview as a Toronto Raptor, he went out with a celebrity flourish.

The point guard, who may be dealt at the NBA trade deadline, reflected on his nine seasons with the team, which included an NBA title in 2019.

But then he was interrupted by a FaceTime call. He asked the team to mute him for a moment as he talked animatedly at his phone screen. Finally, the team put the sound back on.

“You guys, we have a special guest here,” Lowry told reporters. He turned his phone around to reveal that it was none other than rapper and Raptors fanatic Drake.

“I’m here to translate,” the “Hotline Bling” singer joked. “I’m a translator.”

“No, you’re not,” Lowry replied, laughing.

Here’s a clip of the moment below. (To watch the full exchange, fast-forward to the 7:30 above.)

Hey, these two have history:

Drake fist-bumps Lowry during a playoff game in 2019.
Drake fist-bumps Lowry during a playoff game in 2019.
Drake and Lowry share a moment during the Toronto Raptors' victory parade on June 17, 2019.
Drake and Lowry share a moment during the Toronto Raptors' victory parade on June 17, 2019.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Drake Entertainment NBA Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry