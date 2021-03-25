Kyle Lowry Gets Surprise FaceTime Call During Possibly Final Interview As Raptor

If Wednesday’s post-victory Zoom call with reporters was Kyle Lowry’s final interview as a Toronto Raptor, he went out with a celebrity flourish.

The point guard, who may be dealt at the NBA trade deadline, reflected on his nine seasons with the team, which included an NBA title in 2019.

But then he was interrupted by a FaceTime call. He asked the team to mute him for a moment as he talked animatedly at his phone screen. Finally, the team put the sound back on.

“You guys, we have a special guest here,” Lowry told reporters. He turned his phone around to reveal that it was none other than rapper and Raptors fanatic Drake.

“I’m here to translate,” the “Hotline Bling” singer joked. “I’m a translator.”

“No, you’re not,” Lowry replied, laughing.

Here’s a clip of the moment below. (To watch the full exchange, fast-forward to the 7:30 above.)

Hey, these two have history:

Gregory Shamus via Getty Images Drake fist-bumps Lowry during a playoff game in 2019.

Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images Drake and Lowry share a moment during the Toronto Raptors' victory parade on June 17, 2019.