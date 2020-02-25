Kyle MacLachlan's 'Twin Peaks' TikTok Reshoot Is Peak Whimsy

Kyle MacLachlan just revisited “Twin Peaks” on TikTok ― and the result was a hoot.

To celebrate Twin Peaks Day on Monday, the actor recreated his first scene as FBI special agent Dale Cooper in the 1990 “Twin Peaks” pilot. Fans might remember Cooper was driving ― on Feb. 24 ― to investigate the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. See the original clip here:

In his low-budget update on the short-form video app TikTok, MacLachlan, now 61, lip-syncs the moment when Cooper talks into a recorder to describe the weather and a delicious slice of cherry pie.

All the while, the “Carol’s Second Act” star rides a stationary bike next to some makeshift scenery. You draw those trees yourself, Kyle?

David Lynch’s cult series premiered in 1990 and lasted two seasons on ABC, spawning a 1992 movie and a 2017 short series on Showtime.

Entertainment Weekly noted that the mayors of Snoqualmie and North Bend, Washington, where exterior footage was shot for the series, declared Feb. 24 to be Twin Peaks Day in 2018.

Props to MacLachlan, who later starred on “Sex and the City” and “Desperate Housewives,” for not letting the occasion go unnoticed.