Texas Air Force Reserve Staff Sergeant Arrested Over Alleged Jan. 6 Role

A Texas Air Force Reserve staff sergeant was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Kyle Douglas McMahan, 41, of Watauga, Texas, was allegedly seen on video illegally entering the Capitol during the attack. He was wearing a red Make America Great Again cap with “GOD” written on it in marker, as well as a blue neck gaiter, a tan jacket, a ballistic helmet and a backpack, according to a Justice Department release.
Prosecutors say McMahan was at the front of a group of rioters who confronted police and initiated physical encounters with four different officers, according to the release. McMahan can allegedly be seen in one video pushing a police officer after the rioters failed to breach the Capitol doors.
McMahan is accused of trying to hit a police officer once inside the Capitol, and of grabbing another officer’s fingers and trying to crush them in his hand. Later, he allegedly grabbed and pushed an officer’s arm in an attempt to get past.
He can allegedly be seen on video telling an officer “You’re a traitor” as he exits the Capitol.
After Jan. 6, prosecutors say, McMahan confessed his involvement on social media: “I was there along with thousands of Patriots young, old, mean [sic] and women of all races wanting to take back our House from the corrupt government. For those that think we went in because of Trump is [sic] uninformed. We the people are the ones that need to rid our government of corruption, abuse and tyranny!”
He was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, as well as obstruction of law enforcement. He is also charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 insurrection, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race.