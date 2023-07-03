'Real Housewives' Stars Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Separate: Reports

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, People and Entertainment Tonight reported.

The couple, who have appeared on every season of the hit Bravo series since its inception in 2010, share three daughters together, as well as a daughter from Richards’ previous marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the couple told People, who was the first to report the news. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards, 54, now best known as the longest-running cast member on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is a former child star who still acts in occasional projects. Umansky, 53, is the founder and CEO of high-end real estate brokerage The Agency, which was featured in the recent Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Rumors of Umansky’s infidelity followed the couple for years and were sometimes featured in discussion between cast members on the Bravo show. However, the couple adamantly denied any adultery in their relationship.

Richards addressed the rumors in March, telling Entertainment Tonight she was “not losing any sleep” over the gossip. “I’m seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just — I can’t keep up anymore.”