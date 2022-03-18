Kyle Rittenhouse thought it was hilarious to use a meme of him crying at his homicide trial last year, ostensibly over the people he’d killed at a racial justice protest, to illustrate his slam Friday against President Joe Biden over rising gas prices.

Critics were appalled.

Rittenhouse was acquitted last year in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third at an Aug. 25, 2020, protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, against police violence after a local Black man was left paralyzed in a police shooting. The jury decided Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was acting in self-defense, even though the men he shot were unarmed.

After he cried at his trial, NBA star LeBron James disdainfully tweeted: “What tears????? I didn’t see one! Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads [tart candy] before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse referred to James’ dig in the crying meme Friday. “No, it’s not Lemon Heads,” he joked in the tweet featuring his testimony tears, this time holding a gas pump nozzle. “It’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.”

He added two laughing-with-tears emojis.

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

Critics were outraged by Rittenhouse’s callous indifference to the lives he took. Others pointed out that Biden has very little to do with gas prices, especially since crude oil costs are soaring amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And the idiom about money “burning a hole in my pocket” went right over Rittenhouse’s head. It refers to someone who can’t wait to spend money on hand.

What a completely inappropriate thing to embrace. Guilty or not you killed people. Don’t you feel anything? — Matt Has Feelings Too (@foodisfunny) March 18, 2022

This is atrocious! OMG. Breathtakingly vulgar! 😮 — Sarah Maclaine (@sarah_maclaine) March 18, 2022

Well, well, well…..thanks for the proof that those were



crocodile tears on the stand after all. — Flower Child 🌸🌼💐 (@FlowerGirlBaker) March 18, 2022

Making a meme of that time you cried for sympathy in court after killing two people is not funny. https://t.co/fSqXFKUCFH — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 18, 2022

Tell me those were fake tears at your trial without telling me those were fake tears at your trial.

You want to play soldier and perform 1st aid? Why aren’t you on your way to Ukraine? — Leni, 2nd of her name, last of her house🤟🏼🇺🇸 (@Kosher_Weaver) March 18, 2022

That fake crying sure worked, didn't it young man? How many times did you practice in the mirror before court?

Asking for the victims families... — 🌊Sandy #GunReformNow #SandyHook IF NOT THEN WHEN? (@CynthiaHarless1) March 18, 2022

It’s not too late to learn that presidents don’t control gas prices, regardless of what your handlers are indoctrinating you to believe. — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) March 18, 2022

Gas prices have been up globally for the last year. Try figuring out how the real world works. https://t.co/7Eyzn6deHQ —  𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁 🇺🇦 (@jasonpaisley) March 18, 2022

Presidents have no affect on oil or gas prices.

OPEC has the main control on oil barrel prices.



Don't like gas prices here? You won't like in other places even less. Foreign prices have been $2-4 a gallon more for 35+ yrs.



US oil company's profits are YUGE! Investors like it! pic.twitter.com/vzFXEuSeCm — TrustData 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@TrustData2) March 18, 2022