Newly acquitted shooter Kyle Rittenhouse declared with a smile in the backseat of a car in a clip on Fox News Friday night: “The jury reached the correct verdict. Self defense is not illegal.”

It’s “been a rough journey,” he added.

Host Tucker Carlson revealed that his “documentary” team was with Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when he was acquitted of all charges earlier in the day of the shooting deaths of two unarmed men, and the wounding of another.

Carlson gleefully announced that “left wing propaganda was defeated” with the acquittal.

Tucker Carlson reveals that his team was working with Rittenhouse on a "documentary" throughout the trial. pic.twitter.com/SppXou8LQn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 20, 2021

Carlson also revealed that his team has been with Rittenhouse for days to create one of his “Tucker Carlson Originals.”

In another clip, Rittenhouse said: “It’s the stuff that keeps you up at night. Once you finally do get to sleep your dreams are about what happened, and you’re waking up in a dark, cold sweat.”

He told the Fox News team that he has dreams about the shootings “every single night.”

He added: “It’s quite scary, actually, because the dreams feel so real ... and they’re all different, they’re the different scenarios that run through your head ... like what could have happened, like what if I wasn’t alive?”