Kyle Rittenhouse Juror Dismissed Over Racist 'Joke' About Jacob Blake Shooting

A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been dismissed over a racist “joke” he attempted to tell earlier this week about the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man repeatedly shot in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

According to CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, the juror approached a deputy last week and asked, “Why did it take seven shots to shoot Jacob Blake?” Then answered, “Because they ran out of bullets.”

Judge Bruce Schroeder, the circuit court judge presiding over the trial in Kenosha, reportedly questioned the juror about his conduct, then dismissed him citing the need for public confidence in a fair trial. Both the prosecution and defense agreed with the decision.

The juror declined to repeat his comments to Schroeder, instead attempting to defend them as not having “anything to do with Kyle,” The Associated Press reported.

Rittenhouse himself is on trial for murder this week for fatally shooting two people and injuring a third person in Kenosha last year during a protest against racial injustice.