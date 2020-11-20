Kyle Rittenhouse Released From Custody After Posting $2 Million Bond

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this summer has been released from jail after posting a $2 million bond.

The 17-year-old was released from custody Friday afternoon from the Kenosha County Detention Center, Kenosha News reported. Rittenhouse was arrested in August after he killed two people during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who is from Antioch, Illinois, showed up with an AR-15-style rifle and told The Daily Caller he was there to “help people” and protect property.

Later the night of Aug. 25, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Cellphone video captured the moment he fatally shot Huber and injured a volunteer medic, 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm.

Authorities charged Rittenhouse with murder, attempted murder and weapons and endangerment offenses; he claims he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse allegedly got his gun from 19-year-old Dominick David Black, who was charged last week with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor causing death.

Since the shooting, Rittenhouse has seen an outpouring of support from Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who claimed the teen was protecting himself. His lawyers and evangelical groups have raised millions of dollars for his defense.