Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Another Apparent Lie About Attending College

Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse donned a Texas A&M University hat on the conservative “Charlie Kirk Show” podcast last week and declared he would be attending the university in College Station, Texas. (Watch the clip below.)

“I’m going to be going there, and it’s going to be awesome,” said Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of homicide in the killings of two unarmed men at the racial justice protest in 2020. “Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”

Advertisement

But Texas A&M disputed Rittenhouse’s statement ― making it the second university to deny his claims of enrolling as an in-person student.

“He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall,” Texas A&M spokesperson Kelly Brown the Dallas Morning News via email on Sunday.

Rittenhouse asserted in December that he would be attending Arizona State Universty in person in the spring. But the school said he was not only not admitted, but never applied.

The teen, who gained support from hate groups and conservatives after the shooting, had dropped two online ASU nursing courses as a non-degree-seeking student. But he said on the conservative “Louder with Crowder” show that he was an “admitted” student at the Tempe, Arizona, university and still enrolled.

Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse announces he’s going to Texas A&M live on the ⁦@charliekirk11⁩ show. pic.twitter.com/0vXZ7kw8zI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2022

On the more recent Charlie Kirk podcast, Rittenhouse said he was thrilled to be attending college.