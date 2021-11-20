Rittenhouse Attorney Threw Tucker Carlson's Film Crew Out Of Room Several Times

Mark Richards, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, on Friday said he threw Tucker Carlson’s film crew “out of the room several times” while it was chronicling the case for one of the Fox News personality’s “Originals” series on Fox Nation.

“I did not approve of that,” Richards told CNN’s Chris Cuomo after Rittenhouse’s acquittal of all charges relating to the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Advertisement

“I threw them out of the room several times,” Richards recalled. “I’m not suggesting that Fox or some other network … I don’t think a film crew is appropriate for something like this.”

Watch the interview here:

Mark Richards, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, tells CNN's @ChrisCuomo that he "did not approve" the Fox film crew that was embedded with the defense team during the trial. https://t.co/XUR3lUOrAw pic.twitter.com/UAHtM6xXSy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 20, 2021

“The people who were raising the money to pay for the experts and to pay for the attorneys were trying to raise money and that was part of it,” Richards explained. “So, I think … I don’t want to say an evil, but a definite distraction was part of it. And I didn’t approve of it, but I’m not always the boss.”

Rittenhouse’s defense was crowdfunded through donations, Richards told Cuomo. His family and an adviser decided who had access to the process.

Advertisement

Cuomo asked Richards if he was worried Rittenhouse “was becoming an agent of animus.”

“I mean, Fox News is one thing. I used to work there,” Cuomo acknowledged. “Tucker Carlson is a different animal. You know what he means in the political dialogue. Were you worried that Rittenhouse was going to become a stooge of that fringe of our political spectrum?”