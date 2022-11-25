Kyle Rittenhouse Marks Thanksgiving Promoting Violent Video Game Starring Himself

Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday — Thanksgiving — shared a video on Twitter promoting a video game in which a character based on himself shoots turkeys that symbolize the so-called “fake news” media.

Rittenhouse appears in the spot for “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” with the game’s developer, Mint Chip.

In the promo, Rittenhouse claims the media has ruined his life. He claimed self-defense and was found not guilty after he shot two unarmed racial justice protesters to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse launches Turkey Shoot video game on Thanksgiving to fight the fake news! Play now at https://t.co/fQn5FL2xn1! pic.twitter.com/1emgRZQYSm — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 24, 2022

“When I saw how these fake news turkeys operated, I had to start coding immediately,” the developer says in the clip. “Gamers will get to play as Kyle Rittenhouse using a highly specialized laser gun to strike down any turkey that spreads lies, propaganda, or liberal bias.”

“We’re not clucking around,” the programmer concludes.

“Cluck yeah,” says Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse is selling a video game for the holidays called, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot.” pic.twitter.com/N6yEiSKm5k — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2022

Rittenhouse has become something of a celebrity among right-wingers since his acquittal, meeting with former President Donald Trump and the Republican House caucus.