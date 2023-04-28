What's Hot

13-Year-Old Kyle Stickles Is All Hopeful Jets Fans In Announcing Team's Draft Pick

May the boy's enthusiasm translate into the team reversing its fortunes.
Teenager Kyle Stickles announced the New York Jets’ first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday as if they’d just won the Super Bowl. (Watch the video below.)

And there’s reason to believe they might, after they recently acquired four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

So, in the name of hope for beleaguered Jets fans everywhere, Kyle, 13, enthusiastically declared the team’s choice with its signature cheer.

“With the 15th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the New York J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets! select Will McDonald, linebacker, Iowa State. Let’s go, yeah, let’s go!” Kyle yelled as he pumped his fist.

His presentation was so good that a star from another team, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, gave him his props.

Kyle, from Ghent, New York, made his draft appearance on behalf of the Make-a-Wish Foundation after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2020.

“After a lot of hard work and physical therapy, he has been able to walk again,” the NFL said in a statement.

So K-Y-L-E, Kyle Kyle Kyle!

