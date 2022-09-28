Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Police In Front Of Teen Son Sentenced To Prison

A Donald Trump supporter who assaulted police officers at the U.S. Capitol riot with his teenage son in tow has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Kyle Young, 38, of Redfield, Iowa, pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. He was sentenced in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to 86 months in federal prison.

Young was among a mob of people assaulting law enforcement officers in the lower west tunnel of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said in a statement. Accompanied by his 16-year-old son, he participated in the mob’s assault on then-D.C. police Officer Michael Fanone and a Capitol Police officer. Young held Fanone’s left wrist and pulled his arm away from his body as he was attacked by the rioters, and also made contact with the helmet of a Capitol officer.

Kyle Young was among a mob in an area of the U.S. Capitol where some of the worst violence occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court for D.C.

Young admitted that he used a strobe light to disorient officers and helped throw a large audio speaker at them. An investigation also revealed that he handed a Taser to another rioter, who used it to electroshock Fanone.

After being repeatedly beaten and electroshocked, Fanone, a 20-year police veteran, suffered a heart attack. He resigned from the force later that year.

Defense attorneys said Young was fed lies about the 2020 presidential election and was not in his right mind.

At the sentencing, Young apologized directly to Fanone, turning to him in the courtroom and saying: “If I could take it back, I would,” according to NBC News.