Quarterback Kyler Murray got mad at his head coach for getting so mad on Thursday, and the Arizona Cardinals star scolded him sharply. (Watch the video below.)

“Calm the fuck down!” Murray can be seen yelling repeatedly at Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Teammate DeAndre Hopkins stepped between the two to defuse the situation.

Advertisement

“I think that’s the buildup of a number of weeks, this offense has been struggling,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football.”

“Stuff happens,” announcer Al Michaels added.

At the time, the Cardinals were trailing 14-6 but they scored a touchdown on the next play and made the two-point conversion to tie the game en route to a 42-34 victory. The win snapped an eight-game home losing streak and improved Arizona’s disappointing record to 3-4.

The coach and the former Heisman Trophy winner played down the heated exchange afterward.

“We had a difference of opinion,” Kingsbury said, per NFL.com. “Yeah, he said I didn’t look good on TV and acted kind of fiery. So, I don’t know. It’s the Gen-Z thing on TV ‘calm down,’ but I like showing emotion.”

Advertisement

“He’s sometimes real animated over on the sidelines sometimes,” Murray said. “It’s never ‘calm down we’re good, we are going to make it right’ and we ended up scoring so that was good.”