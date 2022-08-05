Kylie Jenner Accuses Makeup Artist Of Spreading 'False Information' Over Lab Photos

Kylie Jenner accused cosmetics developer and Emmy-winning makeup artist Kevin James Bennett of spreading “false information” after Bennett said Jenner was “gaslighting” her followers in photos she posted from a factory in Italy earlier this week.

Bennett, who worked as the key makeup artist on shows like “As The World Turns” and “Another World,” said that the beauty mogul did not follow proper protocols in a series of photos she shared on Instagram.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” Bennett said on Instagram Wednesday. “I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask ... and disposable GLOVES.”

“Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics,” Bennett added. “And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.”

Jenner responded directly to the makeup artist on his Instagram post, telling Bennett that the photos were “not taken in a manufacturing facility.”

“I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner,” she said, adding, “that’s completely unacceptable i agree.”

“This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” the 24-year-old added. “No one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Bennett responded, again accusing Jenner of “serious gaslighting,” as she was “looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back, wearing a @weareregi lab coat?”

Jenner attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA via Getty Images

“But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It’s a personal space?” he questioned. “Wow, there’s some serious gaslighting going on here.”

Jenner responded by simply saying, “oh were you there kevin? ugh now i have to change my dogs name.” (Jenner indeed has a dog named Kevin.)

Bennett didn’t back down from his accusations, and ended up calling out Selena Gomez in a separate Instagram for a series of photos she posted that were similar to Jenner’s at an Italian laboratory in July. Gomez also has a makeup line, Rare Beauty.

“Celebrities should not be allowed to bypass sanitation protocols for a photo-op just because they’re rich or famous,” Bennett said, calling out the manufacturers and calling on both Jenner and Gomez to apologize.

“Kylie and Selena are BOTH WRONG and should issue public apologies for requesting the labs to breach sanitation protocols for their self-promotion,” he wrote.

