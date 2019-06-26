Kylie Jenner Squashes Alex Rodriguez's 'Rich' Met Gala Comments

The former Yankees player made the remark in an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Tuesday.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez told the magazine, referring to who he was seated by at the ball. “The black guy from ‘The Wire’— Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife.”

“Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is,” he continued. “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from ‘[Crazy] Rich Asians,’ the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Lopez and Rodriguez together at the Met Gala.

Jenner tweeted about the remark on Tuesday and flat-out squashed Rodriguez’s account.

“Umm no i didn’t,” the 21-year-old wrote, responding to a People tweet about the story. “We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

The former baseball player backtracked on his own remark and tweeted that he agreed with Jenner’s account of the night.

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner. It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you,” he tweeted Tuesday night, adding the hashtags “GOT,” “respect” and “all love.”

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

Considering that the Kardashians and Jenner are friends with Rodriguez and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, it makes sense that the two would want to settle things.

But if Jenner was talking about her net worth, it would also make sense, given that Forbes dubbed her the “youngest self-made billionaire” ever in March.

Kevin Mazur/MG19 via Getty Images Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City.

Now we’re just left wondering what went on behind closed doors (cough, Kris Jenner) to get Rodriguez to change his mind about his original statement.