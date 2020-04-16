ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner Skewers Commenters Saying She Looked 'Better' When She Was 'Skinny'

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is all over Instagram and isn't afraid to respond to haters making body-shaming remarks.

Kylie Jenner just shut down some body-shaming trolls with one line.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul was tagged in a video posted earlier this week on an Instagram page dedicated to her, @kyliesnapchat. In the video, she’s taking pictures with fans during a Sugar Factory store opening in 2017.

While one commenter wrote under the video, “wow she’s so skinny here 🤗 🤗 🤗,” another responded to that comment by saying, “she was better.”

Not missing a beat, Jenner slid into the comments section and replied, ”[I] birthed a baby.” Comments By Celebs, an Instagram account dedicated to the Instagram activity of the stars, screenshotted the interaction:

In 2018, Jenner gave birth to Stormi, her daughter with rapper Travis Scott. She’s since been candid about the body-shaming she’s been subjected to, and the way pregnancy changed her body.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in September 2018 , Jenner also shared that having a daughter “definitely changed” her. Now, she said, ”[I] love myself more and accept everything about me.”

“It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more,” she told the publication.

