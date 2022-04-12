Kylie Jenner Says She's 'In The Process' Of Legally Changing Her Baby's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still don’t have an official name for their new baby boy.

The reality TV star and the rapper welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 2 and announced a week later that his name was Wolf. The name on his birth certificate is Wolf Jacques Webster. Scott’s legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

In March, Jenner revealed that their baby would no longer go by Wolf because “we just didn’t really feel like it was him.”

In a new interview with USA Today, the beauty mogul said she knew from the get-go that Wolf wasn’t the right name for her son.

“We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” she said.

She added that she wasn’t ready to reveal the new name until they’d formally changed it.

“We haven’t legally changed his name yet,” she said. “We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”