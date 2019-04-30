Kylie Jenner Is Ready For Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: 'Let's F**k Around'

Apparently a giant billboard overlooking Los Angeles and an adult-sized “Avengers”-themed party was just the beginning of Kylie Jenner’s birthday plans for Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul continued to shower the rapper with love on Tuesday with a sweet birthday post on Instagram that got the rumor mill chugging along quite nicely about another KarJenner baby.

Jenner shared a handful of candid pics of her family with Scott ― the two welcomed baby daughter Stormi a little over a year ago ― alongside a caption suggesting she’s ready for baby no. 2.

“watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram. “i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

“let’s fuck around and have another baby,” Jenner added, including an emoji with its tongue out.

“i love u mama/Wifey,” Scott wrote in response. “We shall rage 4ever.”

While we’re not taking this as an official announcement, Jenner has been clear about her intentions to expand her family.

“I want another baby, but ‘when’ is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” the 21-year-old shared back in October.

She said that she wouldn’t be as secretive this time around, adding, “When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Jenner has said she hopes to have another girl in the future, but Scott’s first reaction upon learning she was pregnant with Stormi was, “Man, I need a son.”

“When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened,’” the rapper recalled to Rolling Stone. “And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

The pair have seemingly rebounded after cheating rumors swirled around Scott earlier this year.