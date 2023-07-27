Kylie Jenner Makes Major Plastic Surgery Confession After Denying Work For Years

Kylie Jenner is attempting to come clean.

“The Kardashians” star finally revealed on the season finale of the family’s reality show that she’d gotten a breast augmentation before welcoming her first child after years of denying she’d had work done.

“You know I got my breasts done before Stormi,” Jenner admitted in a conversation with her friend, Stassi Karanikolaou.

Advertisement

She said she did it “not thinking that I would have a child when I was 20” and that her chest was “still healing” when she got pregnant.

“I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits. Just gorgeous,” Jenner said, starting to laugh. “Like, perfect size, everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with.”

“I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait after children,” she said, adding that her outlook on the surgery has changed now that she has Stormi.

“Obviously, I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” Jenner, 25, said. The social media star turned 19 on Aug. 10, 2016, and welcomed her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018.

Advertisement

“And she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I wanna be, like, the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. ’Cause I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Sean Zanni via Getty Images

The reality star repeatedly denied that she’d gotten a boob job or undergone major plastic surgery in the years leading up to her confession.

In 2015, Jenner told fans on her website that she hadn’t gone under the knife in a post called “My Feelings on Plastic Surgery: The Whole Truth.”

“Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds, and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out,” she said, while also swearing that “there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery.”

Advertisement

She told Grazia magazine the same year that she hadn’t “had plastic surgery. I’ve never been under the knife.”

A year later, the reality star responded to fans on Twitter that she’d “never” had a boob job and said that her changing body resulted from getting her period and using a Victoria’s Secret bra.

Carly Ledbetter/HuffPost

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also repeatedly said she hadn’t done anything to her lips until she eventually came clean about lip injections in 2016.

In 2019, Jenner told Paper magazine: “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, she addressed “a big misconception” in a cover story for HommeGirls, telling the outlet that people think she’s “had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t.”