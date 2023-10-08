Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posting And Deleting Instagram Story In Support Of Israel Amid Hamas Attack

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kylie Jenner is in the hot seat for posting an Instagram story in support of Israel following a deadly attack by Hamas over the weekend.

On Saturday, the reality star reportedly shared an image of Israel’s flag with the text, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs, according to Page Six.

Advertisement

“SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years,” the original post’s caption reads.

Jenner swiftly deleted the post just an hour later after being largely slammed by negative feedback from her whopping 400 million followers on social media.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s post came after the news that Hamas militants orchestrated a deadly attack on Israel. Rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants in the first surprise attack on Israel in 50 years, killing hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis and leaving thousands wounded.

Despite deleting her post, it continued to cause a stir, with many social media users calling for her millions of followers to unfollow her.

Advertisement

Others reportedly flooded her comments section with Palestinian flags, and some users on X, formerly Twitter, criticized her for having “no idea” about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Wtf @KylieJenner Everyone needs to unfollow #KylieJenner please!!!! #Palestine,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “#KylieJenner has no ideas what is going on between #Isreal and #Palestine. Right now Celebrities should only condemn the war crimes which are happening from both sides.”

Kylie jenner just supported Israel on her instagram story and I have never hit the unfollow button faster — N (@nanaAseel) October 7, 2023

Israel is trying to erase Palestine from the world but they are fighting back and I wish Kylie Jenner and all the celebs would fucking educate themselves because they are pro genocide pic.twitter.com/VsdqeVQxJl — shay (@soymilllka) October 8, 2023

Others on X called out Jenner’s post as insensitive and “crazy” considering she’s close pals with model Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian and who has been a longtime supporter of Palestinian rights.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner supporting Israel when her friend Bella Hadid is Palestinian is crazy. — Levar (@Czar_Var) October 7, 2023

absolutely crazy to see kylie jenner supporting israel while her friend bella hadid has been advocating for palestine for YEARS like i'd be sick to my stomach — nella's a world champion 🇦🇷 (@shadysmj) October 7, 2023

kylie jenner supporting israel when bella hadid is literally palestinian is crazy — Z (@zahraloum) October 7, 2023

can you believe kylie is openly supporting isreal when her best friend bella who is half Palestinian has been so vocal about the oppression since years ago... thats not a very good friend. https://t.co/b3RCYqTDXp — ri⁷ is a slut! ⭐ (@jmzseok) October 8, 2023

Jenner’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The beauty mogul has not yet publicly addressed taking down her initial post.

Advertisement

The unprecedented attack from Hamas prompted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for civilians to evacuate Gaza.