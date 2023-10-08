Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posting And Deleting Instagram Story In Support Of Israel Amid Hamas Attack

Kylie Jenner is in the hot seat for posting an Instagram story in support of Israel following a deadly attack by Hamas over the weekend.
On Saturday, the reality star reportedly shared an image of Israel’s flag with the text, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs, according to Page Six.
“SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years,” the original post’s caption reads.
Jenner swiftly deleted the post just an hour later after being largely slammed by negative feedback from her whopping 400 million followers on social media.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s post came after the news that Hamas militants orchestrated a deadly attack on Israel. Rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants in the first surprise attack on Israel in 50 years, killing hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis and leaving thousands wounded.
Despite deleting her post, it continued to cause a stir, with many social media users calling for her millions of followers to unfollow her.
Others reportedly flooded her comments section with Palestinian flags, and some users on X, formerly Twitter, criticized her for having “no idea” about the Israel-Palestine conflict.
“Wtf @KylieJenner Everyone needs to unfollow #KylieJenner please!!!! #Palestine,” one person wrote.
Another commented: “#KylieJenner has no ideas what is going on between #Isreal and #Palestine. Right now Celebrities should only condemn the war crimes which are happening from both sides.”
Others on X called out Jenner’s post as insensitive and “crazy” considering she’s close pals with model Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian and who has been a longtime supporter of Palestinian rights.
Jenner’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The beauty mogul has not yet publicly addressed taking down her initial post.
The unprecedented attack from Hamas prompted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for civilians to evacuate Gaza.
“Citizens of Israel, we are at war,” he reportedly said in a televised message. “This is not an operation, not an escalation — this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.”