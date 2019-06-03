Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is '100% Okay' After A Day In The Hospital

Kylie Jenner said she feels “blessed beyond words” after spending the day at the hospital with her 16-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Jenner revealed on Sunday that her toddler was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. She reflected about the scary incident in moving Instagram story posts.

“Blessed beyond words,” the makeup mogul wrote alongside a video of her backyard. “Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

Jenner then recounted the ordeal, and said her daughter is “100% okay now and back home.”

“Nothing else matters when these things happen,” Jenner wrote next to a picture of Stormi asleep in her arms. “God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Jenner didn’t reveal what caused Stormi’s allergic reaction, but we know she has quite the adventurous palate for a youngster.

The reality TV star previously revealed some of her daughter’s favorite foods, including sushi, but she made sure to mention she doesn’t feed her child anything raw.

Stormi “just loves edamame” at the family’s favorite restaurant Nobu, Jenner said last week. “They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until they’re all gone. She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice.”

Jenner, who welcomed her daughter with rapper Travis Scott in February 2018, has hinted that she’s ready to continue growing her family.

In a birthday post dedicated to the “Astroworld” rapper in April, she wrote that the two should “f**k around and have another baby.” She added that watching Scott “evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling.”