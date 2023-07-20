Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Only Gotten Fillers' On Her Face

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. via Associated Press

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner said on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians” that she’s “only gotten fillers” on her face.

During the opening scene, Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian talk to one another about the “huge influence” that beauty standards have over them. Jenner said she was the “most confident” kid in the room when she was younger and “always loved” herself.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” Jenner said. “I’ve only gotten fillers and I feel like I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

Khloe Kardashian said she had the “most confidence” during younger years when she was “chubby,” until society gave her insecurities.

“I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV,” Khloe Kardashian said. “I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, it’s not good enough. And then when I started whatever changing my look, you get better makeup, you get fillers, I had a nose job and then there are still people constantly bullying you.”

She said she is still “growing up” in front of the camera, and said it’s “unfair” to put so much pressure on people.

Jenner also told her sisters that they used to make fun of her ears when she was younger and that the teasing “fucked” her up and made her afraid to wear an updo for five years. It wasn’t until she realized her daughter Stormi had her ears that she loved her own, she said.

In April, Jenner told HommeGirls the same thing about speculation that she’s had “so much surgery.”

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it,” Jenner said. “But I always thought I was cute.”

Jenner declared in 2015 and in 2019 that she’s never gone “under the knife.”

Khloe Kardashian told Andy Cohen in a 2021 interview that she’s gotten a nose job.