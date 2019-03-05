Dictionary.com Weighs In On Kylie Jenner's 'Self-Made' Billionaire Label Again

The official Twitter account for Dictionary.com has once again challenged reports that describe Kylie Jenner as a “self-made” billionaire.

The site tweeted a response to a Forbes report published Tuesday that declared Jenner, 21, the “youngest self-made billionaire ever.”

“Haven’t we gone over this?” Dictionary.com’s Twitter account wrote, including its definition of “self-made.” “Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided.”

The tweet also included a link to its full definition of “self-made,” which included “made by oneself.”

Dictionary.com has previously challenged Forbes on its characterization of Jenner, who reportedly amassed a $900 million fortune by the summer of 2018, less than three years after launching her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, according to Forbes’ estimations.

The digital dictionary source responded to a Forbes report last July, that projected a then-20-year-old Jenner would become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever,” surpassing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at 23.

Dictionary.com tweeted its definition of “self-made” at the time and included a seemingly tongue-in-cheek example of how to use the term in a sentence: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.



Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Some people on social media have also challenged the notion that Jenner should be described as “self-made,” considering that the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was born into a family of wealth and fame.

Jenner was 10 years old when her family’s massively successful reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” premiered.

“It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made,” “Hunger” author Roxane Gay wrote on Twitter last year. “She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that.”

Luisa Kroll of Forbes has previously explained how the publication defines the term “self-made.”

“We consider any person who built her own fortune, and didn’t inherit the money, to be self-made,” she wrote. “So top executives at tech firms who are compensated for helping significantly grow companies make the ranks but not second generation women running family businesses.”

During an interview with Paper magazine last month, Jenner acknowledged her huge platform but said her parents “cut her off at the age of 15.”